Yogi Adityanath’s Congress MLA Aditi Singh was killed, said- CM my political guru

Rae Bareli: MLA from the Sadar seat of Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, has called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) as his political mentor. Aditi Singh said in a conversation with reporters that the political guru of my politics is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Today, because of which I am fighting every battle.

Let me tell you that the Congress had filed a petition with the Speaker of the Assembly about the termination of Aditi Singh's membership. Which he rejected. MLA Aditi Singh today, Sadar MLA came out in favor of those shopkeepers after issuing notice to the district administration to remove the shopkeepers, who have been in the land for several decades on the court order, on the land line of the Kamla Nehru Trust at the Civil Line intersection in Rae Bareli. I.

During this, with the enthusiasm of supporters, Aditi Singh said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is my political guru and I will take this matter to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi. He told that the Chief Minister has given the assurance to investigate the matter. He said that when this entire episode was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he assured that by taking immediate action, he assured that injustice will not be allowed.

The MLA said that you people should know that no one will be tortured in this government of Yogi Adityanath. The administration did not listen to the poor in this matter, they did not even get a chance to hear. He said that my father always fought for the poor, I am walking on his path. During this, he targeted the Kamla Nehru Trust and said that when this shopkeeper has been on the land for several decades, then how did this land become free hold in favor of the trust.

It should be known that ever since the formation of BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh has leaned towards the government. Opposing many restrictions of Congress, MLA Aditi Singh gave a statement in favor of the government against her own party. On the notice of suspension from the Congress on Gandhi Jayanti last year when he came to the special session of the assembly, he said that it was his decision. She went to speak for the people by being a part of this special session.