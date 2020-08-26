Yogi Adityanath’s decision on Moharram and Ganesh festival, all banned till 30 September

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has completely banned all religious festivals, public festivals and gatherings till September 30 in view of the Corona epidemic and the upcoming festival. In this regard, Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the police administration today so that precaution can be taken during this period. Also Read – Air Powered Bike: What is the need of expensive petrol and diesel, this bike runs by air, 45 km journey for 5 rupees, Viral

In its order issued on 23 August, the UP Home Department said that neither the Tajiya will be removed in public nor idols will be installed. Please tell that this decision has been taken in view of Ganesh Utsav and Moharram. In this regard, Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the administrative officials. Please tell that it has been made mandatory for everyone to follow this rule.

On the other hand, if someone found violating the rules, strict action will be taken against him. Significantly, there is a lot of controversy about the procession of Moharram. During this time, Tajiya procession is taken out in Lucknow and many cities of UP. In such a situation, Yogi Adityanath has given an order to remain alert to the rumors. Please tell that an order has also been issued for following the corona rules.