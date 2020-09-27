Yogi Adityanath’s decision, PAC head constable and SI to get promotion in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a big decision in the case of the head constable and sub inspector (SI) of the PAC who was demoted on Saturday. Yogi has issued a directive to DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi to immediately promote the head constable and sub-inspector of PAC. Yogi said that such action will affect the morale of the police force without bringing it to the notice of the government. In such a situation, everyone should be promoted immediately. 900 soldiers of PAC who came in UP Police were to get promotions, but the officer demoted them by sending them back to PAC. Instructions were also given to investigate the officers who gave such orders without bringing the matter to the notice of the government. In the case, the problems of ADG establishment Piyush Anand and other officials may increase. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath gave five lakhs to journalists for big gift-health, 10 lakhs on death from Corona

Taking seriously the demotion of certain soldiers of the PAC, the Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police to ensure promotion of all personnel as per the rules. The Chief Minister has said that such action will affect the morale of the police force without bringing it to the notice of the government. Without bringing the matter to the notice of the government, the officers who have taken such a decision, should also provide the account to the government by determining the responsibility of all those. Yogi Adityanath has taken a big decision on Saturday. He has decided to immediately promote some of the demoted PAC soldiers. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also ordered an inquiry against the ADG, who was hindering the promotion. Also Read – UP 69000 Shikshak Bharti: Order to start appointment of 31661 posts in primary schools, process will start from this day

According to an order issued in the second week of September by DIG Personnel and Establishment Dr. Rakesh Shankar, 890 police personnel serving as head constables in civilian police were demoted and sent back to the post of constable in PAC. Years ago, these policemen who came to the civilian police from PAC were promoted to become head constables. Similarly, under an order issued by DSP Establishment Sudhir Kumar Singh on behalf of ADG Establishment, 6 police personnel working on the post of Sub Inspector in various districts were demoted and sent to their original posts of constables in PAC. According to another order issued by DSP Establishment Sudhir Kumar Singh, there were orders to send 22 policemen posted in the post of constables in various districts to the post of constables in the PAC itself. Also Read – Yogi government to install posters of women committing crimes, order issued

In the order issued by DGP headquarters, it was told that Constable Jitendra Kumar Singh and three others had filed a petition in the High Court for their promotions. The High Court had ordered the department to take a decision in six weeks on the petitioner’s report. The four petitioners were admitted to the PAC cadre and transferred to the district police for operational reasons. His cadre was not changed. After considering the report, the department formed a four-member committee to give recommendations.

The committee said in its report that a total of 932 constables were admitted in the PAC. The committee recommended that 910 of these be demoted and returned to PAC cadre for the post of constable and 22 constables to be returned to PAC cadre in the same post. Of these 910, 6 are currently employed in the post of Sub Inspector in Police. Of the remaining 904 employees, 14 have either retired or died, while 890 police personnel are employed as head constables. Police headquarters says that there are two basic cadres of recruitment for the post of constable in the police, civil police and PAC. All of them get promotions only in their original cadre. There was no mention of cadre change in the order issued for transfer of police from PAC and there is no provision in the manual or the mandate.