Yogi Adityanath’s gift to state employees, about 15 lakh people will get bonus on Diwali

Lucknow: On the lines of the central government, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a Diwali bonus gift to the employees of the state. On Thursday, CM Yogi approved the bonus. Only 14,82,187 employees of the state will directly benefit from a decision. A total of Rs 1022.75 crore will be spent in the allocation of bonus. This information was tweeted by the Chief Minister’s Office. Also Read – Offensive comment made against Yogi Adityanath, accused will not be able to use social media for two years now

After the Corona epidemic, there was doubt about the bonus among the state employees. But in view of the interests of the employees and the festival of Diwali, the allocation of bonus to the employees of the state was approved. According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the benefit of this bonus will be given to the entire non-gazetted state employees, state-funded educational institutions, work-charged employees of state departments, members of the district panchayat, local bodies, and daily salaried employees. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Know – Before the Diwali, the governments of which states are on their employees, decided to give the kind of gifts, gifts and bonuses

CM Shri @myogiadityanath G has gladly ordered the facility of bonus for non-gazetted state employees, state funded educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayat employees and daily wage earners as per rules for the year 2019-20.@spgoyal @ sanjaychapps1 pic.twitter.com/RknWuWLAUd Also Read – UP By Poll: Voting for seven assembly seats today, 88 candidates are in the fray – CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) November 5, 2020

Explain that this year also 75 percent of last year’s amount will be deposited in Provident Fund Account (PF), while 25 percent amount will be paid in cash. Let us know that the benefits of this will also be given to those employees whose retirement is after 31 March 2020 and will be retired by 30 April 2021.