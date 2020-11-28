Yogi Adityanath’s grand welcome in Asaduddin Owaisi’s stronghold, people said – Aya-aya lion came

GHMC Election 2020: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a road show in Hyderabad in view of the Municipal Corporation elections (GHMC Election 2020). During this time, slogans like ‘Aaya-aya lion aaya, Ram Lakshman Janaki, Jai bolo hanuman ki, Yogi-yogi, Jai shree Ram, Bharat mata ki jai, Vande Mataram’ were heard. During this time, a huge crowd of people gathered to see CM Yogi and people were so excited that they were seen shouting slogans from roofs and windows. During this, Yogi Adityanath greeted everyone. Also Read – Love jihad law implemented in UP, fraud for marriage, now strict punishment on conversion

Please tell that Yogi was given a grand welcome in the stronghold of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, Telangana. Yogi Adityanath came here to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 2020. During the road show, the people of Hyderabad gave a grand welcome to Yogi and showered flowers at different places. During this time pufflets of 'Change Hyderabad' were seen in the hands of people.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Malkajgiri area of ​​Hyderabad, Telangana. # GHMCElections2020 pic.twitter.com/qMHSAJruoQ

During his roadshow, Yogi Adityanath garlanded the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and after that he boarded the bus and left for the roadshow and he greeted the response of the people. Let us know that the civic elections are being held in the stronghold of Owaisi. In such a situation, there will be a rally of Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda and Amit Shah for campaigning here. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is spread over about 24 assembly seats. In such a situation, a large part of the GDP of Telangana comes from here.