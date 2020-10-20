Yogi Adityanath’s rally started in Bihar with Jai Shri Ram’s shout, attack on opposition

Bihar Election 2020: Election campaign in Bihar is at a peak. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the BJP’s star campaigners, has started his election campaign from Ramgarh in Bihar Kaimur. The reception of Yogi Adityanath reached Ramgarh in Kaimur today. He was greeted by a crowd of people shouting Jai Shri Ram. Also Read – Netaji’s platform fell during speech again in Bihar, the ground collapsed with supporters

Yogi Adityanath started the meeting there with Vande Mataram’s cheer. He started his speech by saying that he had come from Lord Shri Ram’s birthplace. Referring to the Treta Yuga, CM Yogi said that Bihar and UP have a deep relationship. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in Bihar today, know which places will be present at what time

Attacking the RJD and Congress, CM Yogi said that there has never been any development in his agenda. Only family members are seen in his poster. Yogi said that we talk about development, he talks about caste. We talk about the country, they talk about the family. When we talk about the development of everyone, then they say that a special community has the right over the resources of the country. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Amit Shah again said – Elections are being held in Bihar under Nitish’s leadership, Chirag has nothing to do, why …

During the Corona crisis, the Kejriwal government of Delhi ran the laborers of Bihar. People were coming on foot, they were helped a lot in UP. He said that PM Modi did a big job in stopping Corona. Attacking the RJD, he said that the stomach of some leaders of Bihar is so big that they even eat animal feed. Such people are in jail today.

He said that I have come to Ramgarh, as soon as I started saying, Jai Shri Ram Jayshree Ram started speaking. Pausing his speech, he also announced ‘Jai-Jai Shri Ram’. He appealed to the people to win the NDA candidates in the Bihar elections. Significantly, from today, CM Yogi has started campaigning among the people in Bihar. For the first phase, CM Yogi will do 18 rallies in three days.