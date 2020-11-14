Yogi cabinet can be expanded soon! Some ministers leave fixed, some newcomers will be included

Lucknow: After the success in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-election, the Yogi Adityanath government is now eyeing the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. Due to this, the discussion of filling the vacant ministerial posts in the cabinet has intensified. It is believed that some of the current ministers may be discharged and new faces can be accommodated. Ethnic mathematics can also play a big role in this. It is visible that this time Dalits and backward can be given prominently. Also Read – BJP lit the Sadhuddhi Jyoti for CM Kejriwal, said- Could not stop pollution in Delhi

Actually, two ministers have died due to Corona crisis in UP, due to which there is a preparation to fill the vacant posts. Apart from this, four posts are already running empty, the aroma of filling up soon has been intensified.

If sources are to be believed, the BJP government is expanding the Council of Ministers for the last time before this assembly election. There is a possibility of adjusting it according to caste and regional equations. Apart from this, some new faces can find a place in the government. Some of the current ministers may also farewell.

– BJP has won 6 seats in the assembly elections held in 7 seats.

– 6 ministers vacant

– Four of them were already vacant

– Two places vacated by the death of Chetan Chauhan and Kamalrani Varun

– Some new faces also have to be adjusted

– It is believed that dalits and backward have to be given a prominent place.

– Earlier expansion included 18 ministers

– Many were also discharged.

– UP currently has 54 ministers.

– 23 cabinet out of total 54 ministers

– There are 9 independent charge ministers

– There are 22 Ministers of State

– Some of Yogi’s ministers have come under dispute

– Some aged ministers can be given responsibility of others

– Can send some people to the organization

The number of women ministers can also be increased

After the death of Kamalrani Varun, the number of women in the cabinet has reduced in comparison. Now this number can also be increased.

Chief Minister annoyed by the working style of some ministers

If sources are to be believed, the Chief Minister is angry with the working style of some ministers. They can also be shown the way out. Some new MLAs can be replaced in their place, so that in the coming time, new voters can be added.

There will also be an exercise in ethnic equations and regional balance

Legislative Council, Panchayat Elections After this, in view of the 2022 assembly elections, the Yogi government can give preference to the energetic faces who create caste equations and regional balance.