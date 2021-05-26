Yogi executive minister’s brother resigns as assistant professor, leaves college after controversy over variety

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Fundamental Training Minister Satish Dwivedi’s brother Arun Dwivedi has resigned from the publish of assistant professor at Siddharth College in Siddharth Nagar. Arun Dwivedi resigned from his publish mentioning non-public causes and Vice Chancellor Dr. Surendra Dubey stated that he has accredited it. The resignation is being observed as an try to pacify the uproar over the problem. Additionally Learn – How Test EPF Steadiness: See your EPF steadiness in 4 tactics at house. Video Educational

Considerably, there was once an issue over Arun Dwivedi’s appointment to the publish of Assistant Professor at Siddharth College. Arun was once appointed to the publish of Assistant Professor within the Division of Psychology from the EWS i.e. Economically Weaker Segment quota. In keeping with stories, there have been two posts of Assistant Professor for the topic of Psychology. Additionally Learn – Central Govt’s respond to Whatsapp- This essential factor at the factor of privateness of customers

Dr. Harendra Sharma from OBC quota, Dr. Arun Kumar Dwivedi has been appointed in EWS (Economically Weaker Common Candidate) class. Apparently, the time period of Vice Chancellor Surendra Dubey was once coming to an finish on Might 21, however the executive has prolonged his tenure to the appointment of standard Vice Chancellor on Might 20, an afternoon ahead of. Additionally Learn – ENG vs NZ: England surprise ahead of Take a look at sequence, Ben Foakes out of crew

Dr. Arun Dwivedi was once given the appointment letter through the Registrar of Siddharth College remaining week. Vice Chancellor Dr. Surendra Dubey stated that he had won about 150 packages, out of which 10 have been shortlisted at the foundation of benefit. The vice-chancellor advised journalists, ten applicants have been referred to as for the interview and Arun Dwivedi was once in 2d position. We weren’t conscious about his courting with the minister.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Satish Dwivedi has denied any affect for the appointment of his brother and stated that his brother lives independently. In the meantime, Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged in her Fb publish that 1000’s of lecturers are looking forward to their jobs and the state training minister has capitalized at the alternative within the crisis and organized a task for her brother. He termed the incident as a shaggy dog story to the deficient and weaker sections of the society. Priyanka additionally requested if Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath will take cognizance of the case and take motion.