Yogi executive offered supplementary funds, there might be 24 hours energy provide, that is the plan for Kashi Vishwanath

UP Govt Supplementary Finances 2021: Prior to the Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections 2022, the Yogi Adityanath executive of the state has offered a supplementary funds. 8 thousand 479 crore rupees were handed by way of the state executive via this funds. Price range have additionally been allotted for 24-hour energy provide and Kashi Vishwanath Darshan on this funds. In conjunction with this, a fund of Rs 10 crore may also be given to the Sports activities Division within the state.

funds plans

10 billion might be given to Energy Company for 24-hour energy provide within the state.

Rs 185 crore has been allotted to put into effect the Har Ghar Bijli Yojana.

10 crore has been allotted to the Sports activities Division.

10 crores has been allotted for Kashi Vishwanath Darshan.

Provision of Rs 670 crore for farmer and previous age pension.

– Rs 150 crore for the tips division.

10 crore allotted for UP Gaurav Samman.

In comparison to the primary funds

Allow us to inform you that Yogi Adityanath offered the primary supplementary funds of this yr on 18 August. A complete of Rs 7,301 crore was once allotted via this funds. Thru this funds, cash was once allotted for finishing building initiatives together with employment to early life, sugarcane of farmers. Allow us to inform you that Rs 100 crore was once allotted for Bundelkhand Parkway. And Rs 50 crore was once allotted for Ballia Hyperlink Parkway. On the similar time, Rs 130 crore was once allotted for the rise within the honorarium of ASHA employees.