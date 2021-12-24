Yogi executive will get started those initiatives as a present to the farmers of UP at the new yr

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath executive of Uttar Pradesh goes to present a different reward to the small and medium farmers of the state at the instance of New Yr. The state executive is getting ready to release dozens of recent schemes of the Minor Irrigation Division within the state within the subsequent 10 days. The state executive will devote it to lakhs of farmers through establishing a take a look at dam, pond at a complete value of Rs 122 crore. On the similar time, a complete of 227 new initiatives will likely be began at a value of Rs 100 crore and its basis stone can also be laid through Top Minister Narendra Modi in the following couple of days.Additionally Learn – CM Yogi Unique Interview with Sudhir Chaudhary: Yogi Adityanath gave his executive’s document card

At this time, 354 schemes of the Minor Irrigation Division were finished at a value of Rs.122 crore. On the similar time, 391 villages of Bundelkhand gets its get advantages. A take a look at dam has been ready in Bundelkhand at a value of Rs 33 crore. On the similar time, a complete of 126 schemes, together with the development and renovation of the pond, were ready at a value of Rs 50 crore. Now the federal government goes to start out 227 new minor irrigation schemes with an expenditure of about Rs 100 crore. A complete of 257 villages gets the advantage of those schemes.

In those initiatives, 139 take a look at dams will likely be built and renovated at a value of about Rs. Those initiatives will get advantages the ones villages which might be dealing with the issue of water. With the beginning of those initiatives, rain water will likely be harvested. On the similar time, much less groundwater must be used. Many different efforts also are being made through the state executive.