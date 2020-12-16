Yogi government announces, self-sufficient package will soon provide employment to more than 26 lakh people in the state

Lucknow: During the height of employment problem in Uttar Pradesh during the Corona period, the Yogi government has claimed that 26 lakh 62 thousand 960 people have been given employment in eight months. An action plan was prepared as soon as the instructions of the Chief Minister. Acting on this, 26,62,960 people were provided employment in 6,65,740 new units through self-sufficient package in eight months. Apart from this, 5,25,978 people got employment through the service portal created on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Also Read – SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020: Golden opportunity to apply for 12th pass job in Government of India, extended date to apply for SSC CHSL 2020, apply soon

After the lockdown, when millions of poor-laborers became jobless, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath churned on providing employment to the workers in every meeting held with the higher officials. Due to such efforts, lakhs of workers got maximum employment in MSME sector. Now this effort of the state government is being appreciated all over the country. It is being said that the Yogi government has achieved a big goal of providing employment to small industries and this model of Yogi government should be implemented in other states of the country.

The Yogi Government's 'One District One Product Scheme' (ODOP) has proved to be a game changer in the matter of providing employment to workers in the state. In every district of the state, self-sufficient package helped people for employment and self-employment. In the ODOP scheme of MSME department, people got employment.

According to the data of the MSME department, 6,65,740 new units were started in the state in the last eight months, in which a total of 26,62,960 people have got employment. In these figures, there are 2,57,348 workers who have got employment in the units already running. This has been possible only with the efforts of the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath. Not only this, during the Corona period, the Yogi government saved old employment by giving a loan of Rs 1092 crore to 4,24,283 old units under the self dependent package. Apart from this, to provide employment to the people, the Chief Minister also started the service employment portal. Through this portal, 5,25,978 people have got employment till December 13.

As soon as the lockdown was implemented, heavy industries were shut down and the migration of their laborers started. In such an environment, small, medium and micro-industry operators were talked to on the instructions of the Chief Minister. The government provided raw materials for these industries. Workers were arranged to stay in these small industries. As a result of this, by the second phase of lockdown, about four thousand units of small scale industries were started in the state.

In the third phase of lockdown, a plan was made to give further expansion to small scale industries. Then, following this scheme, the work of reviving about two and a half lakh micro and cottage industries lying closed in the state was done. Along with this, a skill mapping campaign of about 40 lakh migrant workers returned from other states was carried out. Then 1,14,466 migrant workers were provided employment in real estate out of these workers. More than one lakh workers have been provided work in small districts only. The Reserve Bank has also appreciated the efforts of the State Government to provide employment to millions of poor laborers and laborers. According to RBI, Uttar Pradesh is among the top 5 states of the country in providing employment through MSMEs.