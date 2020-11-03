Yogi government becomes strict in offering Namaz in temple, Minister Shrikant Sharma said – will not be spared

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday that those who offer namaz in the temple premises of Mathura will not be spared. State Energy Minister Sharma said during an online press conference, “The way he read namaz and made it viral on social media, his demonic motives are exposed behind it.” Also Read – BSP ideology is opposite to BJP, both parties can never have alliance: Mayawati

He alleged that some people are unable to digest the progress of the state, so they are trying to obstruct it by spoiling the environment. The minister alleged that they are trying to create differences between Hindus and Muslims to stall the path of progress. Also read – Mathura News Today: FIR filed against Muslim youth, Namaz, 4 inside Nand Bhawan temple of Mathura

Faizal Khan, a resident of Delhi, who was traveling to Braj Chaurasi Kos in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and a friend of his, posted prayers on the social media at Nand Bhawan temple complex in Nandgaon. A case has been registered against four people in this regard. Also Read – UP News: In Pratapgarh, UP, the parents killed the pregnant daughter for false pride, know the whole matter

On the complaint of a temple service, the local police accused the accused Faizal Khan, his Muslim friend and two Hindu comrades of hurting religious faith, creating disharmony among religious sects, creating fear in the society that the atmosphere is feared And has filed a case on charges like desecrating the place of worship.