Yogi government bringing new standards, two children and education will become mandatory on panchayat elections?

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh is considering a proposal to include a standard of two children and minimum education base for candidates contesting panchayat elections in the state. Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj Manoj Kumar Singh said that the proposal is being actively considered and may soon take formal form. Last month, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to bring a law and prevent those who produce more than two children from contesting elections.

Several states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have enacted laws that prohibit people with more than two children from contesting local body elections. Uttarakhand had also introduced a similar law, but later it was stayed by the High Court of the state.

Balyan through a letter had expressed concern about the population of Uttar Pradesh, where now there is more than 23 crore population. He claimed that if the state implements such a law, it will set an example and help in reducing the population. He wrote, "Our state should start a campaign for population control. And this can be started from the next panchayat election. Those who have more than two children should not be allowed to contest the next election."

Meanwhile, many opposition parties objected to the proposal on the grounds that it was ‘unjust and arbitrary’. The Samajwadi Party said that the move is aimed at depriving the lower classes from contesting panchayat elections. Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said the move was ‘unconstitutional’ as it would prevent weaker and downtrodden people from contesting elections due to minimum education base.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput said that the proposed rule is against the spirit of the Panchayati Raj system, which sought to empower the weaker sections and bring them into the political mainstream. He said, “Although we agree on the need to stop the population, it is certainly not the way to do it.” At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Gram Pradhan Sangh said that the proposal is being finalized without taking them into confidence and they threatened to oppose it when it is implemented.