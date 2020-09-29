Yogi government did wonders, Uttar Pradesh became number one, Prayagraj will get this award

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has given employment to the largest number of migrant laborers in the entire country, in that too, Panayagaraj has secured first place in giving employment to the largest number of migrant laborers in the country. In this way, Uttar Pradesh has been declared the top in providing employment to migrant laborers. Also Read – Foreign tourists will be taken to the villages of Benares which PM Modi has adopted, this is CM Yogi’s plan

Explain that the efforts of the Yogi government regarding the campaign launched for the migrant laborers have got recognition in the whole country. The campaign launched for providing employment to migrant laborers has got first place in the country and this campaign is being appreciated all over. Under this campaign, Uttar Pradesh has got the first position in 6 states of the country. This scheme to give employment to migrants was started in 6 states. Also Read – Will Sonu Sood become a ‘messiah’ for migrant workers in Corona era? Learn what the actor gave the answer

The scheme to provide employment to migrant laborers was going on in 116 districts of the country. UP has secured first place in this campaign among other states. At the same time, talking about districts, Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh has also got the first place in the country. Also Read – U-Rise Portal: CM Yogi launched U-Rise portal, will help students in education, career counseling, gain employment

What was the plan…

Under this scheme, clean community toilets were to be built. It was through this that the workers had to be provided employment. 31 districts of UP were included in this scheme. Prayagraj has built the highest number of toilets in the country. Now on October 2, in the virtual ceremony held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, awards will be given for outstanding performance of the state including all districts.

Uttar Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that PM Narendra Modi had launched Garib Kalyan Rojgar on June 20 and under this 125 day campaign, migrant workers had to provide employment through 25 works including construction of community toilets. Workers have been paid according to MGNREGA wages (Rs 202 per day).

How did it work

In the rural welfare employment campaign, the Panchayati Raj Department has provided maximum number of jobs by constructing maximum community toilets. UP has been ranked first in Community Toilet category in 6 states of the country and Prayagraj in 116 districts. Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh has secured the second and Fatehpur has secured the third position.