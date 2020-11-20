Yogi government is bringing tough law against ‘Love Jihad’ in UP, Home Department sent proposal to Law Department

Lucknow: Following the promise made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a recent election rally, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department has sent a proposal to the law department to bring a strict law against ‘Love Jihad’. The government spokesperson confirmed the sending of the proposal on Friday. Also Read – UP: Bolero truck filled with harians entered, 14 dead bodies cut from gas cutter, created chaos

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak today emphasized the need for strict legislation, saying, “There has been an increase in such cases in the state which have caused social embarrassment and enmity. The atmosphere is getting worse due to these cases, so a strict law is the need of the hour. He said, “The necessary process will be completed as soon as we get a proposal from the Home Department, because we have made all the preparations.” Also Read – UP: BSP chief Mayawati’s father dies, CM Yogi expresses grief by calling

A strict law against ‘Love Jihad’ will soon be brought in the state. Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law: Home Department, Uttar Pradesh Also Read – Strict plan on Love Jihad in Haryana after UP and MP, ongoing scheme to make law – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

During the by-election campaign in Jaunpur and Deoria last month, Yogi Adityanath had said that his government will bring a law to deal with ‘Love Jihad’. He said that if the abusers with women and daughters do not improve, then they are sure to be ‘Ram Naam Satya’.

The Allahabad High Court had recently ruled that conversion to marriage cannot be accepted only.

The Chief Minister welcomed the decision of the court and said that those who hide their names and play with respect for daughters-in-law, if they do not improve then their last visit to ‘Ram Nam Satya’ is certain to come out. He had said that the posters of people involved in ‘Love Jihad’ will be placed at the crossroads.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission presented a report to the government, recommending a new law against forcible conversion. This report states that the Commission is of the view that the existing legal provisions are not adequate, hence new legislation is needed on this.

In this regard, a government official said that some incidents of cruelty and even killing women have come to light in the name of love marriage. It has often been seen that this type of work is being done in an organized manner. He claimed that the aim of the government is to ensure that such crimes are investigated and effective action is taken against the culprits. The officer said that in Kanpur, the police had formed a special investigation team in a case of ‘Love Jihad’.