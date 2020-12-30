Yogi government minister Mohsin Raza raised questions on Sumiya Rana’s Samajwadi Party

UP Minister, Mohsin Raza, Munawwar Rana, Samajwadi Party, Sumiya Rana, bjp, SP, news: Uttar Pradesh government’s Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza raised questions about Sumiya Rana, daughter of famous poet Munawar Rana, joining the Samajwadi Party. Minister Raza issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has joined Sumiya Rana, the daughter of anti-national poet Munawwar Rana, who wandered in the state a few days ago against the laws of the country. Was provoking The SP president has proved again today that the country which will be involved in anti-national activities can come to the Samajwadi Party. Also Read – Farmers in Punjab target 1500 Jio-linked towers, BJP accuses- Congress conspiracy, fueled Naxalism

Please mention that SP President Akhilesh Yadav had given the membership of the party to Sumaiya on Tuesday.

UP government's Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza said that due to the politics of appeasement, Akhilesh Yadav joins the anti-nationals who break the country and glorify terrorists in the Samajwadi Party and make them members of his party.

Minister Mohsin Raza said, “A few days ago, the poet Munawar said that if the terrorists are killing, then they are doing right, they have this right. This proves that one who glorifies terrorists, who speaks the language of breaking the country, who is involved in activities like breaking the country, can come in the Samajwadi Party. This is the politics of appeasement and personal interests, which Akhilesh Yadav proved today from his platform, which the whole country saw. “

Sumiya Rana, who played a key role in the protest at the Ghantaghar of Lucknow in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has been continuously raising voice against the Yogi government of the state. Police has also taken action against them. In November this year, he was also under house arrest. Please tell that SP President Akhilesh Yadav got Sumiya to get the membership of the party on Tuesday.