Yogi government now going to take big action on Azam Khan, order to break “Humsafar Resort”

new Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is constantly taking strict action against the land mafia and the bigots. Ansari, the influential chief of UP, has been campaigning against Atiq Ahmad, but has now again ordered major action against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan.

The Yogi of UP has now ordered the demolition of the Humsafar Resort in the name of Azam Khan's wife. According to the information, the Rampur Development Authority has given instructions to demolish a resort. This luxury resort is related to Tanzin Fatma, wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

ADM of Rampur JP Gupta said, the plan of Humsafar Resort was not approved by RDA and a notice has already been sent. Now notice has been sent to Tajin Fatma's address.

Rampur Development Authority orders demolition of a resort belonging to SP leader Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatma. “Plan of Humsafar resort was not approved by RDA & a notice was sent earlier too. The notice has now been sent addressed to Tazeen Fatma, ”says JP Gupta, ADM, Rampur pic.twitter.com/Gwrv8oi6tk – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2020

Campaign to evacuate illegal occupied plots of Mukhtar Ansari

The administration’s campaign to evacuate the illegally occupied plots by Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Mau also continued on Saturday and the warehouse on a plot was demolished by bulldozers. District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said that the godown was in the name of Ansari’s wife and it has a total of four partners. The land of the village society was illegally occupied to build a warehouse. The land of the village society was illegally filed and dismissed.

The warehouse was in the name of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife and brother-in-law

Further investigation is going on in the case of this godown, which includes the names of many more tenants and the work of writing an agreement was done soon. The godown was in the name of Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari and brother-in-law Atif Ansari.

On Friday, the district administration demolished the illegal slaughterhouse of Rais Qureshi, a close aide of Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari from Sadar Assembly in Mau district.