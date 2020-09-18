Yogi government strict on love jihad: Ordinance will be issued soon in UP against conversion

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) gave instructions to take strict steps on the cases of women harassment and love jihad under the cover of conversion. Now the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is going to bring the ordinance soon. Other states are also engaged in discussions with the state government, while the Uttar Pradesh government has now said that this ordinance should be issued in the state at the earliest. Also Read – Yogi government tightens gripes: Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari’s wife-sons-relatives have also increased problem

According to a high official of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has taken a tough stand in the case of conversion under the guise of Love Jihad and has said to issue an ordinance to stop it in the state. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath made 1,311 crore online transfer of pension, these beneficiaries will get benefits

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has recommended a law to stop conversion in the state. The State Law Commission has prepared a report regarding conversion in UP. The law was recommended by the State Law Commission for an effective ban on conversion. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath gave instructions to departments – corruption and latecomers in projects not accepted

Explain that eight states have implemented the law against conversion, of which Orissa is the first state to have enacted a law against conversion, while Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in their respective states The conversion law has been implemented. In this way, Uttar Pradesh will be the ninth state in the country where conversion law will be implemented.

Explain that the long-struggling World Hindu Council (VHP) in Uttar Pradesh also wants a strong law to be enacted to prevent conversion. In recent days, the cases of love jihad in Meerut, Kheri, Kanpur have caught fire. Here recently, things have been revealed about trapping girls in the courts.