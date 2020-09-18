Yogi government tightens screws: Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari’s wife-sons-relatives also face problems

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi government has started to clamp down on BSP MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. Earlier, the UP police had announced a reward on both his sons and now the government’s stance on Mukhtar’s family, including his wife and sons, has become stricter. Now the government is eyeing the bank accounts of the family members including Mukhtar. The government has sought details of accounts of his years, relatives and family, including Mukhtar, Afzal, Aafsa Begum, Abbas. Also Read – Strict Yogi Government on Love Jihad: Ordinance will soon be issued in UP against conversion

The Yogi government, along with preparing a warrant for Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Ropar jail in Punjab, has also announced a reward of Rs 25 thousand each on his two sons, Umar and Abbas. Along with this, full details have been sought on the points fixed in the mail to LDM and allied banks in Ghazipur. This includes complete account details, turnover, civil and balance sheet.

Earlier, the government and administration has freed the land occupied by mafia don in many places including Ghazipu, Mau and now after that preparations have been started to act on the accounts of Mukhtar and his family. Following the government's directive, banks have started searching the details of accounts of Mukhtar, Afzal and other families in their branches.

Mukhtar’s relative Afzal Ansari has submitted an affidavit related to a house in Lucknow and now the government is examining his wife’s income and turnovers in this regard. Please tell that there is an account of Afzal Ansari’s wife in the city’s Saklenabad bank.

Full details of his wife’s account have been sought from IDBI. At the same time, Mukhtar has an account in UBI, whose bank statement has been sought. Apart from this, details of Vikas Construction Company, Afsa Ansari, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari and others are being investigated.

In this regard, LDM Surajkant said that the accounts of Mukhtar’s family have been mailed directly to the officials of the banks where they are. In this mail, it has been said that the bank branches will provide the entire details related to the administration as per the guidelines of the government.