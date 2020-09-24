Yogi government to install posters of women committing crimes, order issued

new Delhi: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has become famous all over the country for enforcing its rules and laws. In this episode, the Yogi government is bringing new ways to create a safe environment for women and to end crimes against women. Now posters of criminals will be put up in UP, which will be related to criminal incidents with women. Yogi Adityanath has also given orders to put up the poster. Also Read – Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accused of ‘rape’ and ‘cheating’, actor’s brother Shamas will go to court

Yogi Adityanath said that those who commit any kind of crime should be punished by women. Also, the names of such offenses should also be made public. Those who commit crimes with women or girls should know the society, so their posters should be placed on squares-roads-walls.

Explain that when there were demonstrations against the CAA law in UP, meanwhile, some anti-social elements took a violent stand in some districts of UP. Then Yogi Adityanath ordered the posters of criminals to be sold and auctioned their property to compensate for the loss of government property.