Yogi government to issue ‘youth charter’ to solve problems of youth: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Accusing Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath government of the state ignored the problems of the youth and demanded the issuance of 'Youth Charter' for a time bound solution to the problems of the youth. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh said in a statement here that anger among the youth of the BJP government of the state is increasing. Despite all the protests, examinations are being conducted in the epidemic. Youths are being led astray in the name of employment. He said that the SP demanded that the BJP government issue a 'Youth Charter' for the timely solution of the problems of youth and students.

The former Chief Minister said that the growing resentment in the public against the BJP government will now decide the direction of new change. One thing is very clear that youth and farmers have always gone ahead and changed the system and power. He said that public anger against the policy of the BJP government in the state is at its peak. The youth have waged a struggle against the BJP government. The Corona crisis is increasing in the state on the one hand, on the other hand the administration is indifferent to the deteriorating economic and social conditions day by day.

Akhilesh said that due to the disastrous policies of the BJP government, workers, farmers and people who have lost their livelihood during the Corona period are committing suicide continuously. 145 people have committed suicide during the last five months in Noida.