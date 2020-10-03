Yogi government will bring employment guarantee scheme in cities like MNREGA in UP, preparations being made

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is preparing a guarantee to give employment to one person of every family in cities and towns on the lines of MGNREGA. These jobs will be available through government, non-government, private sector, skills training or self-employment. Just as every family member is guaranteed at least 100 days of employment under MGNREGA in the village, similarly every family member in urban areas is ready to give legal right to employment. Also Read – Hathras Case: Media got permission to talk to family, sister-in-law made a big charge

The constitutional employment commission is being considered for this scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Its proposal has also been prepared. The government can make a formal announcement before the upcoming assembly elections. Under this, arrangements are being made that the Employment Commissioner will report to the Employment Commission.

The Employment Commissioner will have the right to direct any department, government or private institution related to employment or skill development. It has also been suggested in the proposal that at present this commission can work under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister.

Let us tell you that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constantly making announcements regarding employment in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to pursue the recruitments rapidly to provide employment to the youth, in the midst of preparing for a big change in the way of recruitment of government in the state.

They have sought details of vacant posts from various departments. Amid deepening employment crisis due to Corona disaster, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to start the recruitment process in three months on vacant posts in all departments of the state government. After completing this process, the selected candidates have also been asked to submit an appointment letter in the next six months.