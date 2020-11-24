Yogi government’s big decision on love jihad, DM must give information before conversion, learn punishments provision

Lucknow: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has now become strict on love jihad and forced conversions. The Yogi government has brought an ordinance in Uttar Pradesh against Love Jihad, under which there is a provision of punishment of up to 10 years for fraudulent conversion. At the same time, for the conversion, the said will have to inform the District Magistrate 2 months in advance. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Proposal Of Anti-illegal Conversion Act For Marriage, May Be Jailed for 10 Years

For those wishing to convert, the District Magistrate has to be informed 2 months in advance on the format prescribed in the ordinance. At the same time, if someone is found violating it, then the jail term can be from 6 months to 3 years. At the same time, the fine has been kept at 10,000 and above. Significantly, this ordinance has been implemented from today. Also Read – Debate on Love Jihad: Allahabad High Court said- no one can stop two adults from living together, these constitutional rights

Yogi government minister Siddharthnath Singh said that this law is necessary to provide justice to women. In the past, more than 100 incidents of love jihad have come to the fore in UP, where the forced conversion of women to girls has been done. Explain that in this ordinance, there is a provision of a fine of Rs 15,000 for the Dharma family and a punishment of up to 5 years. On the other hand, if the conversion is done with girls or women of SC-ST community, then there is a provision of punishment of up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 25,000. Also Read – Kanpur Love Jihad: 11 cases of love jihad in Kanpur, Aryan Malhotra made someone a Rahul; Victims heard tragedy