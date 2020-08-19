Yogi government’s masterstroke, start up business in UP easy, MSME ACT gets approval

Lucknow: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has given a big relief to MSME entrepreneurs. The MSME Act 2020 has been approved by the Yogi government, due to which MSME entrepreneurs could start their own business in the Corona period. In UP, this act will be Uttar Pradesh Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Act 2020. Let us tell you that this has been done by the Yogi government to remove red tape. So that the business class gets relief and entrepreneurs can get their work done without delay. Also Read – Covid-19: Maximum 77 patients died in a single day from Corona in UP, 4,336 new cases were reported

Talking about the present, now MSME traders need to take a No Objection (NOC) from 80 of 29 departments. Explain that after the implementation of this act, the entrepreneur will have to take a clearance from only one place. After this clearance, MSME entrepreneurs will be able to operate their industry for 1000 days. After this, the merchant will have enough time to get NOC from other departments.

Not only this, there will be no inquiry in the wake of the business unit set up by the entrepreneur. Explain that after the passing of this proposal, there is a possibility of creating 15 lakh jobs in small and medium industries in a year. Let us know that MSME entrepreneurs have been hit the most by the lockdown. In this episode, this decision of the Yogi government is a big relief.