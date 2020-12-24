Yogi government’s unique initiative to help poor families, 1040 people will be given flats

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over 415 square feet of flats for a mere Rs 4.75 lakh to 1040 poor people in the capital as a new initiative to help the poor. The total cost of the flat will be 12.59 lakh rupees. In this, Rs. 7.83 lakh will be given as a grant from the Central and State Government. The remaining amount of 4.76 lakh rupees will have to be given to the beneficiary of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Also Read – CM Yogi’s warning, said – If someone cheats the rights of farmers, then they will go straight to jail.

According to an official spokesperson, the allotment of the flat will be done as per the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and through Duda, an open lottery will also be organized under the chairmanship of DM. Also Read – Tragic accident in Mahoba, truck crushes two cyclists, CM Yogi mourns

Under the Global Housing Technology Challenge India (GHTC India) in the country, 14 states had applied to the Union Urban and Housing Ministry keeping in mind the urban weaker sections. In this six states, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Agartala in Tripura and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh have been selected to build houses under the ‘Light House Project’. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for youth in UP, government will recruit 50 thousand posts in the year 2021

Preparations have been completed for the construction of the proposed Light House Project (LHP) under the Awadh Vihar Yojana located in Shaheed Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the project on January 1 next year and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the foundation stone.

Under this program 14-storey towers will be built and 1,040 flats will be given to the weaker sections. The state government is promoting the use of new technologies through research institutes.

New technology will be used in the implementation of the project, due to which the construction work will be completed in a short time. LHP will change the construction sector, as it will develop a new pace of construction and the use of pre-fabricated items will make the construction more sustainable and environment friendly.