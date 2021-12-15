Yogi govt of UP gave reward to lakhs of workers of the state, larger dearness allowance

UP Government, UP, dearness allowance, DA, executive workers, UP Government worker, CM yogi, Uttar Pradesh Government, Uttar Pradesh, UP NEWS, Yogi Adityanath govt of UP (UP Government) lakhs of all workers of the state (all state workers ) Has been given an excellent gift.Additionally Learn – UP: Yogi govt larger the honorarium of village heads, house panchayat leader and district panchayat president, see right here

UP govt has given dearness allowance to all of the workers of the state. (dearness allowance) has introduced an building up in . Uttar Pradesh govt has given dearness allowance to the state govt workers. (GIVES) larger from 28 p.c to 31 p.c. This larger dearness allowance can be applied with impact from closing July, 2021. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Large information of UP elections, balloting can be held in 7 to eight levels, dates can be introduced on nowadays

In keeping with a tweet by way of the CMO of UP, the Uttar Pradesh govt has introduced to extend dearness allowance on Wednesday. All state workers were larger to 31 p.c from the existing 28 p.c.

This assumes importance in view of the approaching meeting elections within the state. Allow us to inform you that during a couple of months, meeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh early subsequent 12 months.