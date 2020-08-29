Yogi Sarkar in action on Love Jihad: Cheating girls in the name of marriage will not be spared

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand on the growing cases of ‘Love Jihad’. He has instructed to take strict action by preparing an action plan to prevent such incidents happening with girls in the state. The CM has told the police and home department officials that action should be taken immediately on behalf of the police wherever they come to know about the cases of girls being tricked into marrying and then harassing them. Also Read – Natwarlal turned out to be a thief, wearing a mask and giving him such a cheat

CM Yogi Adityanath said that an action plan should be prepared to prevent such incidents, so that strict legal action can be taken against the accused. Also Read – Shivraj and Yogi descended in support of organizing NEET-JEE examinations, said – Do not waste children’s year

Let us know that recently five cases of love jihad were reported in Kanpur. Protests were also held there. A video of a Kanpur-based victim also became viral on social media. So at the same time, two girls were also killed in Lakhimpur and Meerut. Both these cases were also being linked to Love Jihad. Apart from this murder, in the recent days in the state, there were five cases which were related to Love Jihad. Also Read – Industrial park to be built in PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and Yogi’s stronghold, know where places will be developed

Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action in such cases keeping the communal atmosphere in the state from deteriorating and keeping the safety of women in mind. So that women are not oppressed under the guise of religion. Police and Home Department officials have been told that the police should take immediate action wherever they come to know about the cases of girls being tricked into marrying and then harassing them.