Yogi Sarkar is trying to suppress the voice of Payal-Payal, when Rahul-Priyanka is prevented from reaching Hathras

Jaipur: While condemning the behavior of police and administration with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to Hathras, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Friday that the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition. The Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to meet the victim’s family in the Hathras case, were detained on the way and taken into custody. Also Read – Baran Gang Rape Case: CM Gehlot’s challenge – BJP leaders go there and find the reality

Pointing to this incident, the pilot told reporters, “Chief Minister Yogi and the entire administration has left no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition. The treatment of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi yesterday is indecent, it is disgraceful. Rites of humanity, constitution and law were torn apart. ‘ Also Read – Sonia Gandhi’s strong attack on Modi government, said- Congress’s struggle against ‘black laws’ will always continue

Pilot said, “The resentment across the country today is that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to save the perpetrators of this disgusting crime.” He said, “Efforts are being made to destroy evidence brutally.” . The victim’s last rites were performed at two and a half hours at night. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted government on Gandhi Jayanti, said – I will not fear anyone in the world

The Congress leader said, ‘Those who commit abusive acts like rape, in any corner of the country, should be given the death penalty. But for the first time, the police administration and the government deliberately tried to erase the evidence and the district collector tried to threaten the family of the victim. ‘

On the election promises of the state’s Congress government, Pilot said, “There has been good progress on the promises made in the elections. I think the government did as much as it could with limited resources between elections and Corona. ‘