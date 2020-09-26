Yogi threatens Adityanath – get Mukhtar Ansari out of jail, otherwise he will kill him

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has been threatened with death on the phone. CM Yogi Adityanath has been threatened by messaging the biggest mafia don and Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari for not leaving him in jail. Police commissioner Sujit Pandey said that a miscreant from the number 9696755113 had sent a number of threatening messages to the WhatsApp number of UP 112 service on Wednesday. On this information, a case has been filed on behalf of Inspector Hazratganj Anjani Kumar Pandey and is engaged in police investigation. Also Read – Father used to work as wages, daughter suddenly became a millionaire, said – don’t ask me .. learn story

The Commissioner of Police said that threatening messages have been sent between 9.56 to 10.11 am on Wednesday morning. In the WhatsApp message, Mukhtar has been asked to get out of jail within 24 hours, along with abusive talk to the CM and the threatening person has written in the message that if Mukhtar is not released from the jail till the 25th of Friday. Adityanath's government will be wiped out.

He told that the number from which threatening messages have been sent, has been known and a police team has been sent in search of the accused. Soon, these accused will be under police custody.

Explain that Chief Judicial Officer Vinod Sharma has issued non-bailable warrants against five people including Afsa Ansari, wife of Sadar MLA Mukhtar Ansari and two brothers-in-law, accused in the case of forgery and Public Property Act.