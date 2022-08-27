Yoko Taro’s fantasy and card RPG, Voice of Cards, leaks the cover of its new installment

Square Enix released the first game in October 2021, followed by a sequel that was released last February.

Yoko Taro He has managed to fascinate a sector of players with fantastic proposals such as NieR: Automata or NieR: Replicant, not to mention other works that have had his participation. However, the Japanese creative has returned to his old ways with a most unexpected proposal: a franchise card RPG which has already released two installments, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars and Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden.

The third installment of the saga would be called Voice of Cards: The Beasts of BurdenAnd it seems that Taro is far from abandoning this idea of ​​smaller games, since we have just learned of the existence of a third installment. As PlayStation Game Size shares on social networks, an account that is dedicated to exploring all the secrets that are hidden in the PlayStation database, it seems that the new game in the saga will be called Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden.

Square Enix, who develops and distributes the franchise games, has not yet released any statement confirming this information. In this way, we have to be attentive to all the information from the company, because at the moment we only have an image that anticipates a new adventure in this peculiar universe of magic and cards.

Be that as it may, everything indicates that Taro will continue with this saga. If you still don’t know the general characteristics of these games, we encourage you to read our review of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars and our impressions of Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden. And, considering that both installments were released with little time differencewe may end the year with a new addition to this franchise.

