Yon de Luisa announced what matches Mexico would have in the 2026 World Cup

Canadian Soccer Association President Nick Bontis; president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa; president of the United States Soccer Federation, Cindy Parlow; FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani pose with the World Cup trophy (Photo: USA TODAY/Jessica Alcheh)

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has already started all the preparations to host the next World Cup edition in the country, because for the World Cup 2026 Mexico, United States and Canada They will be the hosts. After the FIFA confirmed The venues that the country will have, the next question to resolve is which parties will host the Azteca Stadium, Akron and BBVA.

During the press conference offered by the Mexican Federation in which the new sponsors of the Mexican team, One of Luisapresident of the FMF, gave a preview of what kind of matches will the mexican stadiums have and which country could have the final of the contest.

At first, he stated that USA is looking at the final and semifinal games, so it would leave Mexico and Canada with the games of group stage.

The Akron Stadium, the BBVA Stadium and the Azteca Stadium will be the World Cup venues for 2026 (Photos: Getty Images)

“From the final of the World Cup in North America it seems to me that it would be in the United States. That is my feeling, that is how it has been discussed during all these years of preparation; both the semifinals and the final would be in the United States, ”he explained.

However, the president of Femexfut clarified that Gianni Infantino, FIFA presidentstill has the last word and could make decisions that would completely change the way in which the three federations have organized the World Cup 2026.

“Mr. Infantino, as president of FIFA and being the highest authority, he keeps the right to make decisions in the end”, added Yon de Luisa.

Yon de Luisa announced that Mexico would have group stage matches for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Cristina Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro.com)

On the other hand, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City could host the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches since the head of the FMF added that, although the country would have no chance of having the 2026 World Cup finalYes, I would be contemplating other relevant matches, which are the qualifiers that outline the teams that could be world champions.

“For us in our accounting, to call it that way, we would be thinking of nothing else the group stage and the next stagethe rest would be in the United States,” he added.

It should be remembered that another of the most important matches for a World Cup edition is the opening match, the Mexican Federation could bring it to the country’s capital and turn the Azteca Stadium into the soccer sports venue with the largest openings of a World Cup.

The Azteca Stadium could have the opening match for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

Although Yon de Luisa did not touch the subject, the version circulated on social networks that Mexico would negotiate the opening game of World Cup 2026 and take him to Colossus of Santa Ursula due to the precedent that the stadium has with other World Cup editions. But, for the moment, the sports authorities of the FMF have not confirmed the rumours.

will be 16 cities those that make up the official World Cup venues, of which they are distributed as follows: Canada with two cities, Mexico with three locations and the United States with 11 cities. The full list was made up as follows:

1. Vancouver, Canada

2. Seattle, EEUU

3. San Francisco California, USA

4. Los Angeles, USA

5. Guadalajara Mexico

6. Kansas City, USA

7. Atlanta, USA

8. Houston, EEUU

9. Dallas, USA

10. Monterey, Mexico

11. Mexico City, Mexico

12. Toronto, Canada

13. Boston, EEUU

14. Philadelphia, USA

15. Miami, USA

16. New York, USA

Each city had an ambassador to present the venues, in the case of the Mexican cities the ambassadors were: Sergio Czech Pérez (Guadalajara), Blue Demon (Monterrey) y Francisco Kikín Fonseca.

KEEP READING:

Mexico will seek to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Checo Pérez spoke about Red Bull’s alleged sabotage of his car in Canada

Canelo vs Golovkin: which will be the venue for the third fight