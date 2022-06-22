Yon de Luisa announced what matches Mexico would have in the 2026 World Cup

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has already started all the preparations to host the next World Cup edition in the country, because for the World Cup 2026 Mexico, United States and Canada They will be the hosts. After the FIFA confirmed The venues that the country will have, the next question to resolve is which parties will host the Azteca Stadium, Akron and BBVA.
During the press conference offered by the Mexican Federation in which the new sponsors of the Mexican team, One of Luisapresident of the FMF, gave a preview of what kind of matches will the mexican stadiums have and which country could have the final of the contest.
At first, he stated that USA is looking at the final and semifinal games, so it would leave Mexico and Canada with the games of group stage.
“From the final of the World Cup in North America it seems to me that it would be in the United States. That is my feeling, that is how it has been discussed during all these years of preparation; both the semifinals and the final would be in the United States, ”he explained.
However, the president of Femexfut clarified that Gianni Infantino, FIFA presidentstill has the last word and could make decisions that would completely change the way in which the three federations have organized the World Cup 2026.
“Mr. Infantino, as president of FIFA and being the highest authority, he keeps the right to make decisions in the end”, added Yon de Luisa.
On the other hand, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City could host the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches since the head of the FMF added that, although the country would have no chance of having the 2026 World Cup finalYes, I would be contemplating other relevant matches, which are the qualifiers that outline the teams that could be world champions.
“For us in our accounting, to call it that way, we would be thinking of nothing else the group stage and the next stagethe rest would be in the United States,” he added.
It should be remembered that another of the most important matches for a World Cup edition is the opening match, the Mexican Federation could bring it to the country’s capital and turn the Azteca Stadium into the soccer sports venue with the largest openings of a World Cup.
Although Yon de Luisa did not touch the subject, the version circulated on social networks that Mexico would negotiate the opening game of World Cup 2026 and take him to Colossus of Santa Ursula due to the precedent that the stadium has with other World Cup editions. But, for the moment, the sports authorities of the FMF have not confirmed the rumours.
will be 16 cities those that make up the official World Cup venues, of which they are distributed as follows: Canada with two cities, Mexico with three locations and the United States with 11 cities. The full list was made up as follows:
1. Vancouver, Canada
2. Seattle, EEUU
3. San Francisco California, USA
4. Los Angeles, USA
5. Guadalajara Mexico
6. Kansas City, USA
7. Atlanta, USA
8. Houston, EEUU
9. Dallas, USA
10. Monterey, Mexico
11. Mexico City, Mexico
12. Toronto, Canada
13. Boston, EEUU
14. Philadelphia, USA
15. Miami, USA
16. New York, USA
Each city had an ambassador to present the venues, in the case of the Mexican cities the ambassadors were: Sergio Czech Pérez (Guadalajara), Blue Demon (Monterrey) y Francisco Kikín Fonseca.
