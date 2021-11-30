Yon de Luisa denied FIFA involvement to eliminate the away goal in Liga MX

Yon de Luisa declared that it was a local decision and not a FIFA decision (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

Soccer continues to reinvent itself as time progresses. New rules arrive and some old ones leave or are modified. Now him away goal It has stopped importing in the elimination phases, as it does not represent an advantage for any team. The FIFA at the time he suggested removing said criterion; However, the MX League he did not take this into consideration in order to make a decision.

In the Mexican soccer league, this new dynamic came from Grita México 2021. Some found it beneficial for the show or for sports justice, although as usual not all agreed. Nevertheless, One of Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), came out to clarify at a press conference that removing the away goal as a tiebreaker was an entirely local decision.

“No, FIFA did not send any order or suggestion to remove the away goal, they are decisions of the MX League for the MX League.”

Opinions were not long in coming, for example, Santiago Solari He declared a few days ago that it was good to remove this criterion since it favored sports justice.

“Last year the relevance could not be measured much because when there was the issue of the away goal, sometimes it was not known what was convenient, whether to play home or to be able to speculate, or to know the result to plan the second leg. It seems to me that the decision is correct because it applies a criterion of sports justice and gives importance to the long part of the league, to regularity ”, affirmed the coach of América prior to his match against Pumas, where he was also eliminated.

Secondly, Miguel Herrera, technician of the Tigers He confessed that the decision was a good one: “It does not pass through the regulations, the away goal was a copy of a tournament where the position of the table did not matter, you came to a direct elimination and they wanted to copy here and we despised what was done in the league, it was not given a certain value … Today the league did very well, as well as I complain about some things today They did well to return the value to everything that is done in the tournament, popcorn for the FMF ”, he said The lice at a press conference.

Striped from Monterrey it is the only team that was affected by the removal of this rule. First, they tied at zero goals with Atlas on their court, later, they went to the Jalisco Stadium and tied 1 to 1, however, by not having that criterion they were erased from the league and with it the hopes of a double (they won the CONCACAF Champions League).

However, some sectors also criticized the new form of tiebreaker for the little spectacle that could be generated. For example, the cross between Rojinegros and Regios He was one of the most noted in this league due to the lack of emotions.

In the semifinal matches, Atlas against Pumas and León against Tigres, the position in the table will continue to be what breaks equalities, if necessary.

The trend to abolish the away goal as a tiebreaker is a trend that has spread throughout the world. Not only in Mexico is it a reality, CONMEBOL and the UEFA they also took this measure for their respective competencies. On CONCACAF it has also been considered to suppress it, but it has not been made official. In the last Concacaf Champions League, the away goal remained in force.

