Yon de Luisa distanced himself from the return of Chicharito al Tri

Yon de Luisa distanced himself from the return of Chicharito Hernández to Tri (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

Only five months separate the Mexican team to debut in the Qatar World Cup 2022 and within the great uncertainties that exist are the List of called and the theme of Javier Chicharito Hernández. Previously it was said that the Galaxy striker would have the chance to be part of the players who will compete in the World Cup; however, the situation has not been confirmed.

Given the insistence of the fans and the press on the return of Hernández Balcázar to the Tri, One of Luisa separated from the controversy and left the decision in the hands of Gerardo Tata Martino. During the press conference of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) -in which he presented new sponsorships-, the president of the federation touched on the subject of Chicharito and the Mexican team.

Despite the fact that he was previously involved in the “veto” of the Mexican scorer, this time marked distance and stated that Femexfut no longer has information on the subjectthat the only thing they will know will be the same as they announce the Tata Martino and the MLS striker.

Chicharito has not been called up to Tri since 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

He let the strategist of the national team and the player talk about it and reach an agreement for the Qatar World Cup 2022This is how Yon de Luisa explained it to different media:

“On the subject and Tata y Chicharito, as we have discussed many times here, it is an issue between the two of them and what they discuss will be what is public on our side; there is no more information”.

And it is that, previously, the president of the FMF explained the reasons why Javier was no longer called with the Tri and hinted at his closeness to the subject. She now she showed a different version and pointed out that Gerardo Martino I would be in charge of solving the issue.

Gerardo Martino has already met with Chicharito Hernández but there is still no chance of seeing him in the Mexican National Team (Photo: EFE)

In previous days, the version circulated that Martino’s coaching staff and Javier Hernández himself they would have a talk to settle their differences; nevertheless, said meeting did not finalize the controversy and the Chivas youth squad will continue to wait for a second meeting with the Tata.

It was his own Chicharito who confirmed the rapprochements with the Tata Martino because at the end of a game of the MLS He affirmed that “there were already approaches” but did not give more details about it; he limited himself to giving certainty to the rumor that he was talking about the meeting that he would have with the coach of the Mexican team.

For its part, Gerardo Martino He also shared part of what he discussed with the Los Angeles Galaxy player. Prior to the friendly game that the Tri against Nigeria, at the end of May, the Argentine coach pointed out the following in a press conference: “It is true what Javier said, that we had a communication, surely there is another to have”.

“Talks with Chicharito does not mean that he assumes any degree of commitment,” were the words of Tata Martino (Photo: Getty Images)

In that same event, the Tata made it clear that his reunion with Chicharito it did not mean a committed relationship to return him to the concentration of the Aztec team, so he did not clarify the situation with the Mexican striker and gave as an example the different meetings he has held in different stages prior to the World Cup:

“I get together with the soccer player, I listen to him and what we do is get together without a problem, if the meeting generates a kind of commitment today we would have 70 players in the national team, we have it and it doesn’t mean anything. The normal thing is that it does not happen because we cannot close the doors to the players who are in a good moment; chats with Chicharito does not mean that I assume any degree of commitment”.

