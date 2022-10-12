Yon de Luisa gave unpublished details of the rehabilitation of Raúl Jiménez

Yon de Luisa indicated that Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff expects Raúl Jiménez in 15 days (Photo: Instagram/miseleccionmx/EFE/ José Méndez)

Wolverhampton’s Mexican attacker, Raul Jimenez He is already in Mexico to continue his rehabilitation at the High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), looking to be ready for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In this context, one of the main leaders who has approached the 28-year-old striker to see how he is has been the president of the FMF, One from Luisa who revealed that Jiménez will work on his treatment together with the Tricolor medical staff for the next 15 days.

It was in a meeting with the media, where the leader of the Mexican Football Federation stressed that after working with Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff from CAR, the Mexican will have to be analyzed by a series of specialists in search of a more convincing diagnosis groin pain.

“Raúl is here, he is in Mexico. The diagnosis that he has is Pubalgia. He is going to spend 15 days working with our medical authorities here in CDMX and after 15 days another review is going to be done together with the doctors we are with. Here there is a triangle of doctors that are those of the National Team, those of Wolverhampton and those of Los Angeles, who are the ones who are reviewing it, “said De Luisa.

Finally, the high command of the FMF stressed that a final result is expected in 15 days maximum, with the hope that it can be added to the final list of 26 players that Gerardo Martino will issue: “In 15 days we will have a further diagnosis right about how Raúl is going to be towards the World Cup”, he concluded.

Jiménez has been out of action since the beginning of September and even though Wolverhampton classified the injury as a simple “groin discomfort”, it was later detected that it was a pubalgia that had “had a while” bothering the player. player.

In the last call for Tri The injury that afflicts the Mexican attacker was announced, which led him to separate from the concentration of the National Team.

As expected, the footballer set off the alarms, as a groin paininjury to the part of the pelvis, would compromise his trip to the 2022 World Cup. Because his participation with the team is of vital importance, and because of his hierarchy, the Mexican team also awaits his recovery.

“In the immediate future I am optimistic, the reality is that the injury is an injury that worries us all. Our goal now – from the medical side – is to help him recover in the best possible way, and from us – who are not doctors – it is that he does not throw us in the towel”, expressed the Tata Martino.

File photo of Mexico’s technical director, Gerardo Martino, greeting striker Raúl Jiménez. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Also, the national strategist explained that Raúl maintains a “positive” attitude and affirmed that there would be no reason to modify that position of the American youth squad, because although a worrying diagnosis was confirmed, he is confident that he will recover for Qatar.

“That he is always positive thinking that he is going to arrive, that he does not change his mind in that sense; because when I went to eat with him in Wolverhampton, he was very positive and the reality is that Today an injury was confirmed that is to be treatedand that does not have to make him change his positivity”, concluded the Argentine.

