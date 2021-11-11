Yon De Luisa revealed that El Tri could leave the Azteca Stadium due to the recent sanctions

The president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisa confirmed that it had been considered that Mexico would play in other venues (Photo: José Méndez / EFE / File)



The fever about the issue of FIFA sanction Mexico for the homophobic screams it is still latent. This time, One of Luisa, confirmed that they remain expectant as to what the international organization decides regarding the appeal they filed; although, he stated that It is not ruled out that the Tri play in other venues.

In fact, the president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), stated that he was planning to replace the Aztec stadium for the national squad to step on other territories of the country and get closer to other hobbies.

“Within our original plan was the possibility of bring the Mexican National Team closer to other venues, right now we have to wait to see the final solution of FIFA or the TAS to know how we are going to operate. We have to give priority to the sports issue and then to the entertainment issue, ”said the Mexican manager.

Fans are guilty and victims of the sanction imposed by FIFA (Photo: Thomas Shea / Reuters)

De Luisa also expressed that for the moment the priority is with the sports field over the show. It should be noted that when the punishment was made official, various sectors began to point out that Mexico was not leaving the Azteca Stadium for other types of interests, like david faitelson did.

“Two games without an audience for the Mexican team. New FIFA punishment for ‘the scream’ homophobic. FMF error. It’s been a long time since they had to leave the Azteca, but interests are interests…. ”, The journalist wrote at the time.

David Faitelson has questioned the presence of the national team at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Instagram @ davidfaitelson_espn)

Recently, the FMF, like the Panamanian federation filed an appeal with FIFA in search of allowing fans access to stadiums in at least one of the two games of which the veto consists.

“We will file an appeal and the game is postponed until the appeals commission rules the case. We are running our course in the appeals process and nothing more than we did not have the urgency of Panama and we will have it until January, “said the FMF boss.

The situation that the Mexican fans caused in the duels against Canada and Honduras, for FIFA to sanction, is not something new. In fact, the Tri He had already suffered such punishment in the past. The most recent was in September, when Mexico received Jamaica in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and the stands were empty because of the incident in the match against the Dominican Republic during the Pre-Olympic in March in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The closest matches in Mexico will be as a visitor (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

