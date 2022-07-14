Yon de Luisa revealed the profile he will seek for the direction of the Mexican National Team

Yon de Luisa announced changes in the restructuring of the Mexican National Team (Photo: EFE/ José Méndez)



The negative results that the different categories of the Mexican team caused consequences. One of Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF)), announced a restructuring in the National Team for which Gerardo Torrado, Ignatius Iron y Luis Perez left their post in Tri.

With this, the president of the Federation will initiate a different project so that the Mexican representatives achieve the expected results and the sporting talent that the country possesses can be rescued. During the press conference that he gave this Wednesday, July 13, Yon de Luisa detailed some of the Characteristics that the person who holds the position of sports director of national teams must meetwhich was left vacant by Ignacio Hierro.

The first thing that stands out is that you will have to know “thoroughly” Mexican soccer, since the experience that it contributes will be of vital importance, since in this way a new project for national teams can be devised; what’s more, must be engaged with the improvement of the image of the Mexican National Team in the different categories in which it has recently failed.

“(We are looking for) people who fully understand Mexican soccer, who are committed to development and who want to contribute and add to this project.”

Another of the conditions that he argued is that the person, or people, who arrive at the reformulation of the Aztec team they will have to be fully committed to the selectionthat is, they would have to dedicate all their attention to the Mexican project and put aside everything that could be a distraction.

As for the sports management, the request is that it focus exclusively on the results that are on the field, so that the operational issue, nutrition or other specialties do not get involved and lose direction. there will have to be communication with each area to detect problems and solve them.

Finally, whoever holds the position must have the ability to face “difficult moments,” according to Yon de Luisa.

“What are the conditions? be 100% in selectionsthe sports focus only on that and leave the operational area, the science or nutrition area to other specialists, and this is going to be that you have greater communication, ascendancy and can support in difficult times and It is the idea of ​​the profile that will arrive”, he added.

Regarding the time that the restructuring will take, the president of the Federation assured that will not exceed more than 15 days Well, from this moment they will start with the search for a new general sports director of National Teams and a new technical director of the U-20 Team.

Lastly, he concluded with the argument that a new training project for national teams it won’t be easy but they will take it seriously to rescue the team from the crisis it is going through ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“There are no simple changes in structure and we take seriously everything we have experienced in recent times”

The defeats that triggered the changes in the Mexican team were the following:

*The U-20 Men’s National Team was eliminated from U-20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia in 2023. It was in a penalty round that the team led by Luis Pérez did not qualify against Guatemala. With this she let slip his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

*The Senior Women’s National Team finished his participation in the Concacaf Women’s World Cup after losing in the group stage. Monica Vergara’s squad was also left without the World Cup and without the Olympic Games.

