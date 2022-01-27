Yon de Luisa’s comment that questioned the continuity of Tata Martino with El Tri

The coach of the Mexican National Team would also put his place with El Tri at risk (Photo: EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez)



Mexico is about to resume its activities corresponding to the Concacaf Octagon heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022, on Thursday, January 27, will begin the close FIFA in which Gerardo Tata Martino One of the privileged places to qualify for the World Cup will be played, otherwise it would compromise their pass to the tournament.

The coach of the Mexican team would also put his place at risk with the Tri and before it the president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), One of Luisa, launched a message that generated speculation about what would happen to the Argentine strategist if he fails in the next games.

At a press conference, Yon de Luisa answered questions from the media and when he was questioned about the continuity of the Tata Martino as coach of the National Team of Mexico, or if he were to make a mistake in the commitments against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, he replied that there are no guarantees for anyone.

Although he supported the work that Martino has done over the years, made it clear that null results would have consequences. And although he did not dare to say that he would be the first to pay the consequences of making it difficult to go to the World Cup, he made it clear that the FMF he would be considering his dismissal in an extreme case.

“In life there are no guarantees, here you have to go out and work and earn it. I am confident in the work of Tata, I am convinced and so we will continue to support him “

On the other hand, he recalled, the leader of the Mexican Federation recalled the dynamism of sport and explained that there will be times when the Tri achieve favorable results and not others, but he trusted the ability of the players, coaching staff and other personnel who work in the national team.

“This is football and there are games that are better than others and extraordinary games, we are convinced of the ability of the players, the coaching staff. What we will see is the reflection of the work of these years and things are going to turn out very well”, shared Yon de Luisa.

Also regarding the number of points that will be sought on the first FIFA date of 2022, de Luisa was optimistic, affirming that “asking does not impoverish” for which he pointed out that he “would love to ask for three victories”.

“Asking does not impoverish, I would love to ask for three wins. The reality is that just like the triple window of the FIFA date in October we got seven points, if we can get seven or more we would be happy and well on the way to qualifying”, he commented.

Lastly, he closed his participation saying that Mexico he can reach the head of the group if he has good performances in the last FIFA dates.

“We have four home games left., two of them against direct rivals, the United States and Panama, let’s wait for players and the Tata do your jobI am convinced that we are going to qualify at the top of the table”, he concluded.

