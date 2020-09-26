Yong Junhyung Transfers To Role Of Public Service Worker After Knee Injury In Military

Former Spotlight member Yong Junhyung has been taken off energetic obligation within the navy because of a knee damage, and he’s now a public service employee.

On September 25, Round Us Leisure wrote in an announcement, “Yong Junhyung enlisted within the military as an energetic soldier on April 2, 2019. Whereas he was earnestly fulfilling his obligation, throughout his coaching he needed to have surgical procedure because of a meniscus damage in his left knee.”

The company continued, “He continued to hold out his obligation whereas receiving rehabilitation therapies, however as his situation didn’t enhance, he underwent analysis in response to the navy’s procedures. It was decided that he was unfit for energetic obligation, and so throughout his service as an active-duty soldier he was transferred to being a public service employee.”

Korean males who’re evaluated as unable to serve their necessary navy service as active-duty troopers however not totally exempt from service are assigned to roles as public service employees, during which they work at public amenities or authorities places of work.

Round Us Leisure said that Yong Junhyung has been a public service employee since June 15, 2020, and he’ll proceed to earnestly fulfill his navy obligation within the position till he’s discharged.

