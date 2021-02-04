Yoo Ah In Considering Casting Offer For New Movie

Yoo Ah In could be starring in a brand new movie!

On February 3, sources within the movie trade reported that Yoo Ah In had been forged within the upcoming movie “Excessive 5” (literal translation).

A supply from Yoo Ah In’s company, UAA, acknowledged, ” He has acquired the casting provide for ‘Excessive 5’ and is positively reviewing it. Nothing has been confirmed but.”

“Excessive 5” is about 5 atypical individuals creating superpowers after receiving organ transplants from beforehand superpowered beings and having to battle in opposition to one other group of individuals with superpower transplants who covet their powers.

It’s being directed by Kang Hyung Chul (“Scandal Makers,” “Sunny,” “Swing Youngsters“). This would be the director’s first movie in three years.

In 2020, Yoo Ah In appeared within the zombie survival film “#Alive” and the indie crime movie “Voice of Silence.” He has additionally filmed the Netflix sequence “Hellbound,” which is about for launch someday in 2021.

