Yoo Ah In Shows Off His Cooking Expertise, Reveals His Favorite Role And Film, And More On “Residence Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

Yoo Ah In gave a more in-depth take a look at his on a regular basis life on the newest episode of “Residence Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

Following final week’s episode of “Residence Alone” the place Yoo Ah In revealed his home for the primary time, the June 26 broadcast confirmed what the actor enjoys doing in his free time.

Yoo Ah In expressed his satisfaction in his potential to cook dinner as he hilariously shared, “Ought to I say I attempt to create a sure taste? It’s as a result of I cook dinner within the model of Dae Jang Geum,” referring to the favored 2003 drama “Jewel within the Palace” which is understood for its depiction of conventional Korean cooking. He confidently requested the forged, “Have you ever ever tried my braised beef brief ribs?” Son Dam Bi revealed that she had, confirming that they tasted superb.

Nevertheless, whereas he was cooking, he stopped to offer his cats a shower. He defined, “There’s a time of day the place they’re comparably extra calm. Sphinx get a number of oil caught of their pores and skin so I bathe them typically,” displaying off his rest room and tub devoted to his pets. Yoo Ah In adorably expressed his look after his cats saying, “I really feel responsible as a result of it seems like I’m restraining them forcefully after they don’t prefer it.”

As soon as he bought again to cooking, Yoo Ah In made noodles with whelks, zucchini pancakes, and nurungji (scorched rice soup) paired with beer to suit the wet climate.

Watching him eat on their own, Park Na Rae requested, “I don’t suppose you’d be lonely, however are you lonely?” Yoo Ah In responded, “I’ve lived alone since I used to be in my teenagers, so I clearly used to get very lonely. Since I used to be dwelling away from residence, I’d get very lonely prior to now however now I strive to not concentrate on these feelings.”

Yoo Ah In additionally picked his function as Solar Jae within the drama “Secret Love Affair” as his favourite function. He shared, “He was a personality who actually embodied purity. Somebody with the purest perspective and perspective on life. He was probably the most much like me. There was no want for me to even act.”

After consuming, Yoo Ah In started to prepare for a late-night stroll. The actor defined, “I am going for a stroll by my home round one to 2 occasions per week. I particularly get pleasure from them on wet days. Regardless that it’s not tremendous late at evening, there aren’t folks round. I stroll round feeling like this mountain is my very own.”

When he returned from his stroll, he instantly started organizing his footwear, saying, “I’ve a ton of footwear however I actually solely put on one or two pairs. Since I’m getting ready to maneuver anyway, I need to manage them. I’m not throwing all of them out, however I’m getting ready to open a flea market.” Though he couldn’t this yr as a result of coronavirus pandemic, Yoo Ah In revealed that he opens a flea market yearly on Might 5, even asking Park Na Rae to affix him someday as she has opened them prior to now as effectively.

Midway by organizing his footwear, Yoo Ah In surprisingly started to meditate, complicated the forged members. They commented that he begins many actions however doesn’t ever appear to complete something, to which he replied, “Does there all the time need to be an finish? You don’t all the time have to complete. Life strikes ahead.” Listening to his response, Lee Si Eon jokingly commented, “What’s he speaking about?” Park Na Rae hilariously added, “This can be a sort of bluffing we’ve by no means seen earlier than.”

Later within the evening, Yoo Ah In wrote a diary entry on his telephone. He wrote down ideas corresponding to, “Though I solely have one physique, why did I would like so many garments?” “Irrespective of how excessive you intention to go, it’s not like you’ll be able to fly, so what are you going to do?” “In the previous, having a full shoe rack make me really feel wealthy. Now, I don’t really feel that method in any respect.” He defined, “Stuff like that seems like shackles to me. I’ve been making an attempt to find out methods to filter and share, in addition to resolve what I have to pursue.”

Yoo Ah In additionally started watching the movie “I Am Love” on 0.5x velocity, saying, “This can be a movie I’ve seen so many occasions. I like to look at the forged’s good performing slowly. I’m not taking within the movie however quite watching the scenes I need to see once more as in the event that they have been drawings.”

Concerning the very long time interval he has lived by himself, Yoo Ah In remarked, “I felt like I had misplaced my will to reside. You want a aim to generate that can. It felt like I didn’t actually need to go wherever. I feel I’ve come to the purpose the place I can inform myself, ‘It’s okay.’”

After watching himself on display in his every day life quite than as an actor, he commented, “Though there have been many disgusting moments, I obtained a number of assist watching this. You must look within the mirror to see your errors. I discovered that I breathe very closely in my on a regular basis life and though the title is ‘Residence Alone,’ I’m glad that it felt like I used to be in a position to share the sensation of dwelling collectively.”

