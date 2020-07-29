Yoo Ah In, Won Jin Ah, Park Jung Min, And More Confirmed For New Series By “Practice To Busan” Director

A star-studded solid, together with Yoo Ah In, Won Jin Ah, and Park Jung Min, will seem in a brand new Netflix authentic collection!

Beforehand, the three actors had been in talks for a movie directed by the “Practice to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho named “Hell,” and now the venture has now changed into a Netflix authentic collection with the identical identify.

“Hell” is about in a society the place people face a supernatural phenomenon that might be a miracle or a curse, and it depicts the human-made hell created to beat hell-like actuality. The movie will probably be produced by Lezhin Studio, the manufacturing firm behind the tvN drama “The Cursed,” which was written by director Yeon Sang Ho as nicely.

The opposite actors who will probably be starring within the drama are Kim Hyun Joo, Yang Ik Joon, Kim Do Yoon, Kim Shin Rok, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Lee Re.

Yoo Ah In, who has created unforgettable robust characters in his previous productions, will play the function of Jung Jin Soo, the top of the rising faith “Saejinrihoe,” who explains that the phenomenon of the grim reaper of hell is an indication of god.

Park Jung Min, who solidified his place as a mainstream actor by portraying many distinctive roles, is anticipated to give a tense efficiency as Bae Younger Jae, a broadcaster who delves into the reality. Kim Hyun Joo, who confirmed her skilled performing abilities by means of each shiny and critical roles, will take the function of lawyer Min Hye in, who stands up in opposition to “Saejinrihoe” and the group of people who find themselves brainwashed by it.

Won Jin Ah will play Bae Younger Jae’s spouse Tune So Hyun, and Yang Ik Joon will act as Jin Kyung Hoon, a detective in control of investigating the looks of the grim reaper from hell. Kim Do Yoon will showcase the insane charisma of a member of the brainwashed group, whereas Kim Shin Rok will act as Park Jung Ah, a mom who was immediately sentenced to hell in entrance of her younger kids.

Ryu Kyung Soo takes the function of a priest who thinks and acts just for the revival of the “Saejinrihoe,” and Lee Re will seem as Jin Hee Jung, the daughter of detective Jin Kyung Hoon.

What are your ideas on the upcoming collection?

