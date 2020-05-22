Yoo Da In, Oh Dong Min, Bae Hae Solar, And Kim Hyun Mok Confirmed To Join Nana And Park Sung Hoon’s Office Romantic Comedy

Extra actors have been confirmed for KBS 2TV’s “The Poll” (literal title)!

The upcoming workplace romantic comedy follows the story of Goo Se Ra (performed by Nana) who will get concerned, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native borough workplace. Nana and Park Sung Hoon had been beforehand introduced as leads.

Based on company Prain TPC, Yoo Da In has been solid as Yoon Hee Soo, a wonderful lawyer who graduated from an elite college and regulation college. She’s an formidable perfectionist who has achieved success by way of onerous work, and she or he goals for a seat within the Nationwide Meeting by way of her community of connections.

Oh Dong Min seems as Go Dong Chan, a privileged councilman who has succeeded his father’s place. He’s somebody who follows tendencies and sensible pursuits and has a crush on Yoon Hee Soo.

Bae Hae Solar has joined the solid as Gained So Jung, who efficiently went from Seoul spokeswoman to chief administrator, Assistant Minister for Planning and Coordination, deputy mayor, and at last the mayor after passing the civil service examination. She’s an formidable character who tries to take over the Mawon Province along with her political social gathering. Regardless of being referred to as the queen of communication in public, Gained So Jung is a cold-blooded character who lets nothing stand in the best way of her ambitions.

Kim Hyun Mok seems as Jung Yong Kyu, the borough workplace’s youngest worker. He’s not solely talkative but additionally filled with complaints, and he observes and gathers data to attract up political methods.

“The Poll” is scheduled to air in July.

