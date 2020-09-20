“Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” PD Reveals Why IU Was Worried About Her 12th-Anniversary Special + Thanks Her For Tripling Show’s Ratings

“Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” producing director (PD) Kim Hae Ryong has expressed his gratitude to IU for agreeing to star in a particular episode celebrating her 12th anniversary!

On September 18, IU rang within the 12th anniversary of her debut in 2008, and she or he commemorated the event by holding a mini-concert on the KBS music selection present “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.” For 100 minutes, the singer carried out lots of her most beloved songs, together with her very first televised performances of a few of her more moderen hits.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the particular episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” scored a median nationwide ranking of two.2 p.c, greater than tripling the present’s viewership scores from its earlier episode the week prior (which averaged 0.7 p.c nationwide).

Whereas discussing the recognition of the particular, the manufacturing director revealed, “To be trustworthy, as quickly as we determined to air a IU particular, IU felt loads of strain about being the one visitor. She frightened that as a result of it was solely her 12th anniversary, some individuals may consider her as boastful or self-important [for having her own special]. However I feel that our intention of placing on feel-good performances to thank and luxury the general public have been well-received by viewers, and the particular obtained loads of curiosity.”

Kim Hae Ryong went on to thank IU for selecting to have fun her 12th anniversary by way of the present, mentioning that she might have earned some huge cash if she had opted to carry a paid live performance as an alternative.

“In distinction to paid digital live shows, ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ is basically a live performance that is freed from cost for most of the people,” he mentioned. “As a producer, I’m endlessly grateful to IU for generously placing on a free live performance and basically making a donation of her abilities.”

“If she had held a paid live performance, she might have earned an unimaginable quantity of income,” he continued. “However she boldly selected to forgo such revenue and seem on ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ as an alternative. I’m so grateful to her for that.”

As for his or her expertise filming the particular, Kim Hae Ryong remarked, “There have been loads of feedback saying, ‘As a result of they filmed for 14 hours straight, each IU and the complete crew should have been exhausted.’ However we really filmed nearly every part in only one take. In fact, we did do a digicam rehearsal and a dry rehearsal, however we have been in a position to wrap up a lot of the filming on our first take.”

He added, “As a result of IU is an artist who at all times sings stay, she typically has to reshoot a whole take if she makes a mistake. However we have been meticulous in planning out the continuity [of our shots], so we have been in a position to do it in a single attempt.”

