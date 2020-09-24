Yoo In Na Accidentally Marries A Spy Twice In Upcoming Rom-Com “The Spies Who Loved Me”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” has unveiled its first stills of Yoo In Na in her starring function!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful new romantic comedy a few lady who inadvertently will get caught up on the planet of espionage. Yoo In Na will star within the drama as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who will get married twice, to 2 husbands who each harbor many secrets and techniques.

Shinhwa’s Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, a captivating and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan will play her second husband Derek Hyun, a very smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

In the newly launched images from the upcoming drama, Yoo In Na shows laser focus because the meticulous Kang Ah Reum, who’s captivated with her work as a marriage gown designer. Nonetheless, she additionally appears completely comfy on the taking pictures vary, suggesting that the character might also be proper at dwelling in future motion scenes.

Describing what viewers can stay up for in “The Spies Who Loved Me,” Yoo In Na remarked, “My ex-husband, my present husband, and me: these three characters, who appear to be they’d by no means have the ability to combine, similar to oil and water, will find yourself coming collectively in an entertaining story.”

The actress additionally spoke fondly about her character, commenting, “Kang Ah Reum’s greatest attraction is her honesty. She’s all the time sincere, and I feel many individuals will have the ability to relate to the sincerity in her traces.”

“In order to play wedding ceremony gown designer Kang Ah Reum,” she continued, “I practiced reducing and stitching material. And to indicate off her surprising knack for spy work, I additionally took motion classes and labored exhausting to observe my taking pictures.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” will premiere on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

