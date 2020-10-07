Yoo In Na And Eric Share Romantic Moments In Upcoming Drama “The Spies Who Loved Me”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” has given a brand new take a look at Eric and Yoo In Na!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful romantic comedy a few lady who inadvertently will get caught up on the planet of espionage. Yoo In Na will star as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who’s been married twice, and her two husbands each harbor many secrets and techniques. Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, a captivating and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol. Im Joo Hwan performs her present husband, who’s a company spy.

In the newly launched stills, Jun Ji Hoon can’t take his eyes off Kang Ah Reum, who smiles shyly. The 2 then meet at an unfamiliar trip spot and have a fateful encounter. They find yourself loving one another passionately, even sharing a kiss.

After their divorce, Jun Ji Hoon and Kang Ah Reum meet once more, this time at a celebration. Whereas Jun Ji Hoon dances in entrance a cheering crowd, Kang Ah Reum spots her ex-husband and begins to panic in a second that’s drawing curiosity concerning the romantic comedy that may ensue.

About his co-star, Eric commented, “Yoo In Na could be very thoughtful. She exhibits off her professionalism as a marriage gown designer, and her means of controlling comedic moments throughout humorous scenes is charming.”

Yoo In Na stated, “Eric all the time treats me kindly and comfortably. Due to him, I’m doing my greatest to movie with gratitude. Our chemistry when performing can also be actually nice.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” premieres on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

