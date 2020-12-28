Yoo In Na Confirmed To Join BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, And Kim Hye Yoon In New Drama By “SKY Fortress” Creators

It’s official: Yoo In Na can be starring in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” (working title)!

On December 28, it was confirmed that the actress can be enjoying a number one function within the new drama, which can be helmed by the director and author of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Fortress.” BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, Kim Hye Yoon, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, and Jung Yoo Jin have all beforehand been confirmed for roles within the drama.

Set in 1987, “Snowdrop” will inform the love story of Soo Ho, a scholar at a prestigious college who immediately rushes right into a feminine dorm in the future lined in blood (performed by Jung Hae In), and Younger Cho, the faculty scholar who hides him and takes care of his wounds even whereas going through hazard underneath shut surveillance (performed by Jisoo).

Yoo In Na can be starring as Kang Chung Ya, a gorgeous and proficient surgeon at a state-run hospital who can attraction anybody in a cut up second. Though her expertise within the working room have earned her a strong status as a reliable surgeon, the mysterious Kang Chung Ya seems to be hiding one thing.

“Snowdrop” is at the moment scheduled to start airing someday in 2021.

Are you excited to see Yoo In Na be a part of the solid of this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Yoo In Na in her drama “Contact Your Coronary heart” with subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)