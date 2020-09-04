Yoo In Na Continues To Donate To Help Children Receive Surgery For Hearing Loss

Yoo In Na has made one other considerate donation to assist youngsters with listening to loss.

On September 3, neighborhood welfare group Cochlea of Love launched a press release sharing, “On August 27, actress Yoo In Na donated the charges to cowl cochlear implant surgical procedure and speech rehabilitation therapy for a 2-year-old youngster admitted to the Seoul Nationwide College Bundang Hospital.”

Cochlea of Love gives cochlear implant surgical procedure and listening to aids to youngsters with listening to loss and helps them as they modify to society. The group additionally carries out packages to coach the general public.

The kid had initially been recognized with listening to impairment after his new child listening to take a look at and had been using a listening to help. Nonetheless, because of sudden sensorineural listening to loss, the kid needed to endure cochlear implant surgical procedure.

The kid’s mom shared, “I felt numerous stress almost about this surgical procedure because of our monetary difficulties overlapping with COVID-19, however I’m so glad to have obtained this surgical procedure due to Yoo In Na’s donation. We are going to proceed to diligently obtain speech rehabilitation remedy in order that my youngster can hear the attractive sounds of our world, like Yoo In Na’s voice, to his coronary heart’s content material.”

This donation marks the fifth time Yoo In Na has helped a toddler obtain cochlear implant surgical procedure. The 4 earlier youngsters are at the moment in speech rehabilitation remedy and Yoo In Na plans to assist eight extra youngsters in the identical circumstances.

Final yr, Yoo In Na made her first donation of 30 million received (roughly $25,200) to Cochlea of Love and has since donated greater than 130 million received (roughly $109,100) in whole.

