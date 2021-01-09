Yoo In Na, DinDin, And Yoon Jong Shin To Team Up For MBC Pilot Variety Show

MBC has revealed plans for an upcoming selection present!

The published station will probably be launching a brand new selection present revolving round one’s cellular phone titled “Telephone Cleaning” (literal title). With Yoo In Na, DinDin, and Yoon Jong Shin because the hosts, the speak present will manage the numerous variety of images on celebrities’ cell telephones and reveal the trustworthy tales portrayed by the recollections saved in them.

As curiosity in environmental safety has soared lately, it has been revealed that organizing on-line knowledge may assist shield the atmosphere. The celebrities who visitor on the present will be capable to escape from “digital storage obsession” and share entertaining tales with the viewers. One of many visitors will probably be an actress who has 50,000 images and is on the verge of dropping knowledge capability, and one other visitor is a Hallyu star who has recorded every little thing on their cellphone for the previous decade.

It’s been a very long time since Yoon Jong Shin has been on a chat present, and he’ll lead this system together with his skillful internet hosting abilities and clever experiences. Yoo In Na, who has been showing in varied selection exhibits and dramas lately, will carry heat empathy and fast pondering to this system, and DinDin, who’s starring in lots of selection exhibits like “2 Days & 1 Evening,” will showcase his charms because the youngest host on the present together with his witty feedback and thorough skill to research images.

The primary episode of “Telephone Cleaning” will air on February 9 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

