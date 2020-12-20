Yoo In Na Shares Why She Chose “The Spies Who Loved Me,” How She Prepared For Her Function, And More

Yoo In Na sat down for an interview to debate her recently-concluded drama “The Spies Who Loved Me.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” was a suspenseful romantic comedy a few lady who inadvertently acquired caught up on the earth of espionage. Yoo In Na starred as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage costume designer who acquired married twice — and by chance married an undercover spy each occasions. Shinhwa’s Eric performed her earlier husband Jun Ji Hoon, whereas her second husband Derek Hyun was performed by Im Joo Hwan.

Yoo In Na started the interview by sharing her ideas on the top of the drama. “I can’t imagine the drama is already over,” she mentioned. “Though we skilled difficulties with the filming areas and time constraints because of the scenario this yr, it was because of the onerous work of the director, author, actors, and employees that we have been in a position to finish filming safely. I’m going to overlook everybody very a lot.”

When requested what drew her to the drama, Yoo In Na responded, “I discovered the combination of romance, motion, thrill, and comedy to be refreshing.” She continued to explain the plot, explaining that the non-public story of every character left an impression on her and that she all the time eagerly awaited what would occur subsequent within the script.

The position of Kang Ah Reum required Yoo In Na to place herself within the footwear of a girl caught between her ex-husband and her present husband. Yoo In Na shared how she took on a distinct persona based mostly on who she was with, saying, “I handled Jun Ji Hoon like an outdated buddy and lover, however I attempted to behave extra cautious and respectful round Derek Hyun. I figured that since Derek Hyun was the accomplice that Kang Ah Reum sought out after her first marriage failed, she would need to be extra cautious. I feel I used to be a bit extra comfy performing as somebody who jumped head-first into their first relationship.”

Yoo In Na revealed that she had been excited on the considered displaying viewers a never-before-seen facet of herself as a marriage costume designer who had all of the makings of a gifted spy. Going into element about how she ready for her distinctive position, she defined, “Earlier than filming, I sought recommendation from an actual wedding ceremony designer and practiced stitching at residence each time I had the time. In addition, I additionally practiced capturing for the motion scenes. I didn’t need to look awkward holding a gun, so I labored onerous to analysis totally different poses. I felt actually pressured on the time, however trying again, it’s turn out to be an fulfilling reminiscence.”

Yoo In Na pinpointed Kang Ah Reum’s unbiased streak as her biggest appeal. “When Kang Ah Reum is confronted with an issue, she dives into it as a substitute of operating away,” she mentioned. “She thinks about methods to deal with the scenario and leaps straight into motion. Whereas performing as Kang Ah Reum, there have been a number of occasions the place I felt that this facet of her was actually admirable.”

Yoo In Na then chosen Kang Ah Reum and Jun Ji Hoon’s wedding ceremony scene as essentially the most memorable scene. As for essentially the most memorable line within the script, Yoo In Na selected the top of episode 12 when Kang Ah Reum and Jun Ji Hoon each ask, “Are you okay?” on the similar time.

In addition to being identified for her strains, Yoo In Na additionally garnered consideration along with her crying scenes. When requested what she paid most consideration to throughout these scenes, Yoo In Na replied, “I all the time discover it onerous to cry. I fear that the tears gained’t fall after I need them to, and generally I fear that I would spoil the scene by displaying an excessive amount of emotion. As an alternative, I attempt to absolutely immerse myself within the scenario and solely deal with the particular person in entrance of me. All the things comes naturally when it’s an actual scenario, so I work onerous to make use of that to my benefit.”

Lastly, Yoo In Na ended with a message for viewers as she mentioned, “I need to specific my gratitude to all the viewers who gave their like to ‘The Spies Who Loved Me.’ After first assembly Kang Ah Reum in the summertime and spending round six months collectively along with her, I don’t assume I’ll be capable of neglect her for a very long time. I’m planning on watching the drama from begin to end a number of occasions at residence. I hope everybody will bear in mind Kang Ah Reum for a very long time as effectively. I’ll do my greatest to greet everybody once more with a fair higher facet of myself. Thanks.”

Take a look at Yoo In Na in her drama “Contact Your Coronary heart” on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)