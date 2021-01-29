Yoo In Na Talks About Her Upcoming Drama, Newfound Happiness, Friendship With IU, And More

Yoo In Na shared her ideas on her profession, life, character, and extra in an interview with W Korea!

On what she did on December 31 and January 1, Yoo In Na shared, “I received out all the things in my house as a way to work out what to throw away. I’ve began making ready to turn out to be a minimalist. There’s presently a whole lot of stuff piled up in our front room.”

Yoo In Na went on to speak about her upcoming movie “New 12 months Blues,” by which she stars reverse Kim Kang Woo as a lady named Hyo Younger who’s coping with ache after a divorce.

“There are 4 {couples} within the story,” stated Yoo In Na. “It tells the tales of what occurs to every of the {couples} through the New 12 months’s interval, and it reveals all of them overcoming their troublesome conditions.” She shared, “In comparison with different roles, my character has a comparatively quiet character. I’ve been primarily taking part in very upbeat characters, so I needed to strive taking over the problem of a personality like Hyo Younger in ‘New 12 months Blues.’

Yoo In Na will quickly be performing within the JTBC drama “Snowdrop” (literal title), and she or he described the script as tightly written with the tales of its completely different characters mixed effectively collectively. She performs Kang Chung Ya, a surgeon at a state-run hospital. Her character is described as extremely expert within the working room whereas additionally in a position to appeal anybody in a cut up second. When requested to elucidate extra concerning the appeal of her character, Yoo In Na stated with amusing, “I additionally discovered that she’s way more charming than I believed after we started work in earnest. She’s stunning and clever, but it surely’s not possible to know what she’s hiding inside.”

Whereas speaking about her profession, the interviewer introduced up the distinctive means of speaking that Yoo In Na used whereas taking part in the character Sunny in “Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Nice God).” Yoo In Na shared, “I put a whole lot of thought into learn how to painting Sunny in ‘Goblin.’ I attempted dozens of various variations as a way to give you a novel means of speaking, and I selected a type of. I used to be very fearful that folks would react to my means of speaking by saying ‘What’s with that?’, however after it aired, I additionally felt amazed personally over the thought that I’d achieved one thing like that. Ranging from after we did the script studying, Gong Yoo gave a whole lot of compliments by saying Sunny’s character was distinctive and had a enjoyable means of speaking.”

Yoo In Na has starred in lots of tasks which have turn out to be hits, beginning along with her debut sitcom “Excessive Kick! By the Roof” and together with works resembling “Goblin,” “The Biggest Love,” and “My Love from the Star.” She was requested if these experiences have given her a way of delight or if she thinks of all of it as right down to luck.

“I don’t assume that tasks do effectively due to luck,” she shared. “The mixture of a fantastic script, directing, and performing was clearly what made a undertaking worthy of success. Nevertheless, I do assume that me being forged for a job in such a undertaking was as a result of I had good luck, since there are such a lot of different actors who might pull it off effectively. Nonetheless, since I wasn’t chosen by lottery, I do really feel a way of delight to a sure extent.”

Yoo In Na was requested to share what her shut pals would say about her character. “I’ve acquired this query up to now too so I’ve requested a couple of of my shut pals,” she replied. “They stated I’m tender-hearted however robust, I give you good options to considerations, I purchase scrumptious issues to eat, I’m sincere, I’m warm-hearted… They most likely saved my weaknesses to themselves and simply stated my strengths.”

Yoo In Na and IU are famously often known as greatest pals. Yoo In Na was requested what makes them such a great match for one another, and whether or not they’re comparable or in the event that they complement one another as a result of they’re completely different. “It’s precisely 50:50 between us being comparable and us complementing one another as a result of we’re completely different,” stated Yoo In Na. “I feel that makes us tighter. I’ve heard it stated that being along with somebody who’s too just like oneself can imply that though you perceive one another effectively, in some unspecified time in the future you may turn out to be sick of them. I feel that’s true. On the identical time, the individual may really feel like they’re not a great match in the event that they’re too completely different.”

The actress was requested if even her feminine pals ever name her “pretty.” She replied, “At one level, IU stated on a present that I’m ‘essentially the most pretty creature,’ and I used to be so completely satisfied about that.” She added with amusing, “However when the 2 of us are collectively… we simply have enjoyable like we’re center faculty boys.”

Yoo In Na was requested to explain the previous 10 years as she enters her 40s in Korean age. “They had been really 10 years that included all of the completely different sorts of emotion,” she stated. “In the start, I didn’t know what was what, and I went by way of a interval of limitations and frustrations within the center. As I got here out of that darkish tunnel, I matured and my standards for happiness modified. I noticed that I may be proud of simply meals, pals, and daylight, and after that I haven’t fallen right into a deep melancholy even for a second. Because of the truth that I wrapped up my late 30s peacefully, I’m stuffed with a great vitality now.”

Watch Yoo In Na in “Goblin” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)